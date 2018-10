Public Sale at ROUTE 66 SELF STORAGE, 9500 Central Ave. SW, 10-29-18 at 10:00am. Property contained in the following units will be sold to the highest bidder to satisfy the owner’s lien for rent under N.M.S.A Sec. 48-11-7 et. Seq. Sale is With Reserve. ROUTE 66 SELF STORAGE reserves the right to set minimum bids and to refuse bids. CASH ONLY.

Unit # 101 Destiny Lopez 1519 Canyon Trail SW Albuquerque NM 87121. CONTENTS CONSIST OF: Table, boxes, bin, bags, misc items.

Unit # 112 Matthew Meadows 10 Miles N of Torreon Chapter House Cuba NM 87013. CONTENTS CONSIST OF: TV, night stand, boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

Unit # 165 Daniel Graham 10401 Secret Oasis AVE SW Albuquerque NM 87121. CONTENTS CONSIST OF: Couches, cabinets, boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

Unit # 231 Genevieve Padilla 3144 Feather Edge SW Albuquerque NM 87121. CONTENTS CONSIST OF: Couches, bikes, cabinets, boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

Unit # 418 Santiago Najera 491 Ridge Stone DR SW Albuquerque NM 87121. CONTENTS CONSIST OF: Cabinets, bikes, chairs, microwave, fridge, boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

Unit # 546 Christina Lujan 10400 Universe NW Apt 132 Albuquerque NM 87114. CONTENTS CONSIST OF: Chairs, boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

Unit # 552D Lawrence Jones 1859 Castle Peak Loop NE Albuquerque NM 87144. CONTENTS CONSIST OF: Boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

HCS Pub. October 5, 12, 2018