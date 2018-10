NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN PURSUANT TO NEW MEXICO STATUTES SECTION 48-11-1 TO 9 N.M.S.A., 1978, THAT THE FOLLOWING GOODS WILL BE SOLD AT TIJERAS SELF STORAGE ON TUESDAY OCTOBER 23, 2018 AT 10:30 AM LOCATED AT 201 DORADO SE, ALBUQUERQUE, NM, 87123, TO SATISFY LIENS CLAIMED BY TIJERAS SELF STORAGE TOGETHER WITH ALL COSTS OF THE SALE:

LOT #1 – WILLIAM P. MERODIS N406

12899 CENTRAL SE APT 188

ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87123

CONTENTS: HOUSEHOLD GOODS, MISC. BOXES

LOT #2 – MONIQUE BRIONES L308

3711 HEADINGLY AVE NE

ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87110

CONTENTS: HOUSEHOLD GOODS, MISC. BOXES

LOT #3 – CLAUDIA HERRERA L291

3711 HEADINGLY NE

ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87110

LOT #4 – MICHELLE MOORE J233

105 RAVAN RD

TIJERAS, NM 87059

CONTENTS: HOUSEHOLD GOODS, MISC. BOXES

LOT #5 – STACEY L. CHAVEZ K247

315 DORADO PL SE APT 4

ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87123

CONTENTS: HOUSEHOLD GOODS, MISC. BOXES

LOT #6 – JESUS MENDOZA-FELIX A035

9964 MENAUL BLVD NE APTJ7

ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87112

CONTENTS: HOUSEHOLD GOODS, MISC. BOXES

TERMS OF SALE: CASH. ANY LOT MAY BE WITHDRAWN FROM SALE WITHOUT NOTICE.

HCS Pub. October 12, 19, 2018