Notice is hereby given that WEST MESA SELF STORAGE, 2559 COORS BLVD NW, ALBUQUERQUE, NM, 87120, in accordance with the provisions of the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act 48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978, offers the following units for LIVE bid auction. West Mesa Self Storage does not guarantee or offer any warranty for the items purchased. All units are sold “as is” and without any warranty of the contents, quality or value. The property stored in these spaces will be sold or disposed of on or after the following date, time and place. Date: November 15, 2018. Time: beginning at 8:00 A.M. at West Mesa Self-Storage (address above). Units will be viewed as auction progresses. Any paid up units will be pulled from the sale list. Top bidders will be notified immediately following each unit bid and goods must be removed by 6:00 PM the day after the sale. Gate opens at 7:30 a.m.; AUCTION begins promptly at 8:00 a.m. You must register prior to start of auction. Payment is by CASH OR CREDIT CARD ONLY.

E-24 THE MASTER’S TOUCH CATHEDRAL INTERNATIONAL 6020 Juniper Rd NW Albuquerque, NM 87120 chairs, 2 organs, TV, filing cabinets, coffee table, home décor, table, lights, folding chairs

F-26 GOMEZ, Jose J. 352 W. Bluff St NW Albuquerque, NM 87121 printer, shoes, clothes, boxes & totes, ice chest, bags & backpacks, computer

G-16 CHAVEZ, Denette L. P. O. Box 2403 Gallup, NM 87305 chairs, tables, bed, lamps, bookcase, boxes & totes, coffee table, dresser, bed frame, fan

G-28 SEGURA, Christina 56769 Buckmaster St. Bly, OK 97622 treadmill, luggage, lawn tools, car repair tools, chainsaw, printer, shop vac, ladder, tool box

I-01 MARQUEZ, Amy 4309 Nadina Ct NW Albuquerque, NM 87120 bed, toys, dresser, table, stereo

I-13 MONTANO, Felicia L. 1415 Gallegos Rd SW Albuquerque, NM 87105 patio furniture, chairs, microwave, bed frame, 3 dressers, couch, bed, coffee table, boxes & totes, desk, shelves, lamp, scooters

I-24 SANDOVAL, Brandon J. 10901 Cartagena Ave SW Albuquerque, NM 87121 couches, book shelf, microwave, toys, washer, boxes & totes, home décor, dresser, folding table

I-44 ROLON, Raynaldo A. 2600 Americare Ct NW Apt 9208 Albuquerque, NM 87120 crate, tote, bags

O-02 VIGIL, Freddie F. 1801 Moneda Dr NW Albuquerque, NM 87120 sofa, loveseat, 3 flat screen TVs, large clock, office chair, end tables, coffee table, desk, futon frame, vacuum, bed frame, step stool, lamp

S-15 THE MASTER’S TOUCH CATHEDRAL INTERNATIONAL 6020 Juniper Rd NW Albuquerque, NM 87120 boxes & totes, home décor, couches, exercise equipment, luggage, ice chests, printer, trunk chest, cabinets, chairs, tables, briefcases

HCS Pub. October 26, November 2, 2018