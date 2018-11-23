STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

D-202-CV-2018-02677

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION

OF FOR CHANGE OF NAME BY

DEVIN MARCUS ENGLEHART,

Petitioner.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME (ADULT}

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Devon Marcus Englehart, Petitioner, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, Bernalillo County, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from Devon Marcus Englehart to Devon Anthony Marcus Mousel and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable Clay C. Campbell , District Judge, on December 4, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the Second Judicial District Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

Aequitas Law of New Mexico, LLC

“Electronically Submitted”

By: /s/ Anna C. Martinez

P.O. Box 25304

Albuquerque, NM 87125

(505) 750-8005

anna@aequitas.pro

HCS Pub. November 23, 30, 2018