D-202-CV-2018-02677
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT
D-202-CV-2018-02677
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION
OF FOR CHANGE OF NAME BY
DEVIN MARCUS ENGLEHART,
Petitioner.
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME (ADULT}
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Devon Marcus Englehart, Petitioner, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, Bernalillo County, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from Devon Marcus Englehart to Devon Anthony Marcus Mousel and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable Clay C. Campbell , District Judge, on December 4, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the Second Judicial District Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
Aequitas Law of New Mexico, LLC
“Electronically Submitted”
By: /s/ Anna C. Martinez
P.O. Box 25304
Albuquerque, NM 87125
(505) 750-8005
anna@aequitas.pro
HCS Pub. November 23, 30, 2018
