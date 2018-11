Juan Tabo Self Storage

Notice of Sale: Pursuant to the New Mexico Storage Act, on November 19, 2018, at 10: 00 AM, the contents of the storage units rented by the following will be sold to the highest bidder for cash at www.storagetreasures.com.

Nora Bustillos

3024 Kirsten SW

Abq, NM 87121

Units 65W & T34

Misc personal items

Richard J. Duchesne, Manager

HCS Pub. November 9, 16, 2018