STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV-2018-03409

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Anna Louise Sandoval

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Amended NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Anna Louise Sandoval, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Anna Louise Sandoval

Proposed Name

Donna Louise Sandoval

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of DEC 12 2018, at the hour of 1:15 PM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Anna Louise Sandoval

Anna Louise Sandoval

HCS Pub. November 16, 23, 2018