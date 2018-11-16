No. CV-2018-03409
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV-2018-03409
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Anna Louise Sandoval
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Amended NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Anna Louise Sandoval, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Anna Louise Sandoval
Proposed Name
Donna Louise Sandoval
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of DEC 12 2018, at the hour of 1:15 PM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Anna Louise Sandoval
Anna Louise Sandoval
HCS Pub. November 16, 23, 2018
0 comments