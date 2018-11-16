STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 05214

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Pauline D Roybal

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Amended NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Pauline D Roybal, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Pauline D Roybal

Proposed Name

Pauline Diana Cano

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JUDGE BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 7 day of December 2018, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Pauline D Roybal

Pauline D Roybal

