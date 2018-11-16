No. CV 2018 05214
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2018 05214
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Pauline D Roybal
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Amended NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Pauline D Roybal, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Pauline D Roybal
Proposed Name
Pauline Diana Cano
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JUDGE BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 7 day of December 2018, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Pauline D Roybal
Pauline D Roybal
HCS Pub. November 16, 23, 2018
0 comments