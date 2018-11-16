Home   >   County   >   Bernalillo County   >   No. CV 2018 05214

No. CV 2018 05214

November 16, 2018

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2018 05214
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Pauline D Roybal
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Amended NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Pauline D Roybal, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Pauline D Roybal
Proposed Name
Pauline Diana Cano
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JUDGE BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 7 day of December 2018, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Pauline D Roybal
Pauline D Roybal
HCS Pub. November 16, 23, 2018

