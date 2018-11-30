STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 07536

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Janette Maria Chavez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

2 Amended NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Janette Maria Chavez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Janette Maria Chavez

Proposed Name

Janette Maria Gutierrez

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 18th day of December 2018, at the hour of 9:40 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Janette Chavez

Janette Chavez

HCS Pub. November 30, December 7, 2018