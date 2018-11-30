No. CV 2018 07536
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2018 07536
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Janette Maria Chavez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
2 Amended NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Janette Maria Chavez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Janette Maria Chavez
Proposed Name
Janette Maria Gutierrez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 18th day of December 2018, at the hour of 9:40 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Janette Chavez
Janette Chavez
HCS Pub. November 30, December 7, 2018
