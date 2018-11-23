No. CV 2018 07670
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2018 07670
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Valerie Lynn Prue
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
AMENDED NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Valerie Lynn Prue, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Valerie Lynn Prue
Proposed Name
Valerie Lynn Bennett
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 17th day of December 2018, at the hour of 10:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Valerie Lynn Prue
Valerie Lynn Prue
HCS Pub. November 23, 30, 2018
