No. CV 2018 07845
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Charles Michael Garcia
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Charles Michael Garcia, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Charles Michael Garcia
Proposed Name
Carlos Michael Garcia
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 7 day of December 2018, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Charles Michael Garcia
Charles Michael Garcia
HCS Pub. November 2, 9, 2018
