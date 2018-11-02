STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 07845

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Charles Michael Garcia

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Charles Michael Garcia, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Charles Michael Garcia

Proposed Name

Carlos Michael Garcia

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 7 day of December 2018, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Charles Michael Garcia

Charles Michael Garcia

HCS Pub. November 2, 9, 2018