No. CV 2018 07877
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2018 07877
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Antoinette Leyba
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Antoinette Leyba, Resident of the City of Albuq, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Antoinette Leyba
Proposed Name
Antoinette Cordova
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 28 day of November 2018, at the hour of 8:45 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Antoinette Leyba
Antoinette Leyba
HCS Pub. November 2, 9, 2018
