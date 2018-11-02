STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 07877

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Antoinette Leyba

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Antoinette Leyba, Resident of the City of Albuq, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Antoinette Leyba

Proposed Name

Antoinette Cordova

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 28 day of November 2018, at the hour of 8:45 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Antoinette Leyba

Antoinette Leyba

HCS Pub. November 2, 9, 2018