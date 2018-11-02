STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 07929

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Joseph Cardenas

FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF

Eliana Bella Luevano-Cardenas

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Joseph Cardenas, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:

Current Name Eliana Bella Luevano-Cardenas

Proposed Name

Eliana Bella Cardenas

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 6th day of December 2018, at the hour of 11:15 am., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Joseph Cardenas

Joseph Cardenas

HCS Pub. November 2, 9, 2018