No. CV 2018 07929
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Joseph Cardenas
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Eliana Bella Luevano-Cardenas
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Joseph Cardenas, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name Eliana Bella Luevano-Cardenas
Proposed Name
Eliana Bella Cardenas
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 6th day of December 2018, at the hour of 11:15 am., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Joseph Cardenas
Joseph Cardenas
HCS Pub. November 2, 9, 2018
