No. CV 2018 07953
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2018 07953
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Jimmy Anthony Huerta
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jimmy Anthony Huerta, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Jimmy Anthony Huerta
Proposed Name
Antonio James Huerta
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 12th day of December 2018, at the hour of 11:20 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Jimmy Anthony Huerta
Jimmy Anthony Huerta
HCS Pub. November 2, 9, 2018
