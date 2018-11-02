STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 07953

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Jimmy Anthony Huerta

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jimmy Anthony Huerta, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Jimmy Anthony Huerta

Proposed Name

Antonio James Huerta

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 12th day of December 2018, at the hour of 11:20 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Jimmy Anthony Huerta

Jimmy Anthony Huerta

HCS Pub. November 2, 9, 2018