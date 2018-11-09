No. CV 2018 08135
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2018 08135
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Estella Ann Miller
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Estella Ann Miller, Resident of the City of Sandia Park, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Estella Ann Miller
Proposed Name
Stella Ann Aragon
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 7 day of December 2018, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Estella Ann Miller
Estella Ann Miller
HCS Pub. November 9, 16, 2018
0 comments