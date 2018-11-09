No. CV 2018 08136
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2018 08136
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Inez Marie Rubio
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Inez Marie Rubio, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Inez Marie Rubio
Proposed Name Inez Rubio
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 19th day of December 2018, at the hour of 11:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Inez Rubio
Inez Rubio
HCS Pub. November 9, 16, 2018
