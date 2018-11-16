STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 08154

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Martin Silva

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Joseph Martin Silva, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Martin Silva

Proposed Name

Joseph Martin Silva

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 20th day of December 2018, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Joseph M. Silva

Joseph Martin Silva

HCS Pub. November 16, 23, 2018