No. CV 2018 08154
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2018 08154
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Martin Silva
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Joseph Martin Silva, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Martin Silva
Proposed Name
Joseph Martin Silva
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 20th day of December 2018, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Joseph M. Silva
Joseph Martin Silva
HCS Pub. November 16, 23, 2018
0 comments