No. CV 2018 08217
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2018 08217
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Ian Duncan Burns
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Ian Duncan Burns, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Ian Duncan Burns
Proposed Name Yana Iris Burns
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 19 day of December 2018, at the hour of 8:45 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Ian Burns
Ian Burns
HCS Pub. November 16, 23, 2018
0 comments