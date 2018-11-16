STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 08217

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Ian Duncan Burns

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Ian Duncan Burns, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Ian Duncan Burns

Proposed Name Yana Iris Burns

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 19 day of December 2018, at the hour of 8:45 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Ian Burns

Ian Burns

HCS Pub. November 16, 23, 2018