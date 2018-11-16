SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. CV 2018 08222

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Christina Marie Waskow aka Christy Waskow

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Christina Marie Waskow aka Christy Waskow, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Christina Marie Waskow aka Christy Waskow

Proposed Name

Christina Marie Lucky

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 19th day of December 2018, at the hour of 11:15 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Christy Waskow

Christina Marie Waskow aka Christy Waskow

HCS Pub. November 16, 23, 2018