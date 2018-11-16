No. CV 2018 08222
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. CV 2018 08222
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Christina Marie Waskow aka Christy Waskow
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Christina Marie Waskow aka Christy Waskow, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Christina Marie Waskow aka Christy Waskow
Proposed Name
Christina Marie Lucky
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 19th day of December 2018, at the hour of 11:15 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Christy Waskow
Christina Marie Waskow aka Christy Waskow
HCS Pub. November 16, 23, 2018
