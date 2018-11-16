STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 08223

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

GERARDO GONZALES

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that GERARDO GONZALES, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

GERARDO GONZALES

Proposed Name GERARDO SUAREZ GONZALES

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 7th day of December 2018, at the hour of 10:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Gerardo Gonzales

GERARDO GONZALES

HCS Pub. November 16, 23, 2018