SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. CV 2018 08302

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

NESTOR SANCHEZ

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that NESTOR SANCHEZ, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

NESTOR SANCHEZ

Proposed Name

MANUEL NESTOR SANCHEZ

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 9th day of January 2019, at the hour of 8:45 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Nestor Sanchez

NESTOR SANCHEZ

HCS Pub. November 16, 23, 2018