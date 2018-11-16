No. CV 2018 08302
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
NESTOR SANCHEZ
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that NESTOR SANCHEZ, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
NESTOR SANCHEZ
Proposed Name
MANUEL NESTOR SANCHEZ
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 9th day of January 2019, at the hour of 8:45 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Nestor Sanchez
NESTOR SANCHEZ
HCS Pub. November 16, 23, 2018
