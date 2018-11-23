STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 08364

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Angelica Ann Martinez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Angelica Ann Martinez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Angelica Ann Martinez

Proposed Name

Mina Eir Martinez

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 9th day of January 2019, at the hour of 10:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Angelica Ann Martinez

Angelica Ann Martinez

HCS Pub. November 23, 30, 2018