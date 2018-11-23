No. CV 2018 08364
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2018 08364
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Angelica Ann Martinez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Angelica Ann Martinez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Angelica Ann Martinez
Proposed Name
Mina Eir Martinez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 9th day of January 2019, at the hour of 10:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Angelica Ann Martinez
Angelica Ann Martinez
HCS Pub. November 23, 30, 2018
0 comments