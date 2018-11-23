No. CV 2018 08412
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2018 08412
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Sylvia Theresa Martinez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Sylvia Theresa Martinez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Sylvia Martinez
Proposed Name Sylvia Gutierrez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 23rd day of January 2019, at the hour of 11:15 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Sylvia Martinez
Sylvia Theresa Martinez
HCS Pub. November 23, 30, 2018
