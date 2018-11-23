STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 08413

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Bernadette Martinez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Bernadette Martinez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Bernadette Martinez

Proposed Name

Bernadette Gutierrez

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Carl J. Butkus, District Judge, on the 23rd day of January 2019, at the hour of 11:15 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Bernadette Martinez

Bernadette Martinez

HCS Pub. November 23, 30, 2018