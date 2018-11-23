No. CV 2018 08414
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2018 08414
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Mary Sanchez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Mary Sanchez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Mary Sanchez
Proposed Name
Patsy Diane Maldonado
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 17th day of December 2018, at the hour of 10:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Mary Sanchez
Mary Sanchez
HCS Pub. November 23, 30, 2018
