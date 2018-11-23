STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 08416

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Lloyd Leyba

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Lloyd Leyba, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Lloyd Leyba

Proposed Name

Steven Lloyd Leyba

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the 9th day of January 2019, at the hour of 1:30 p.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Steven L Leyba

Lloyd Leyba

HCS Pub. November 23, 30, 2018