No. CV 2018 08416
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Lloyd Leyba
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Lloyd Leyba, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Lloyd Leyba
Proposed Name
Steven Lloyd Leyba
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the 9th day of January 2019, at the hour of 1:30 p.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Steven L Leyba
Lloyd Leyba
HCS Pub. November 23, 30, 2018
