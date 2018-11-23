STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 08440

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Christopher Ryan Mayer

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Christopher Ryan Mayer, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Christopher Ryan Mayer

Proposed Name

Ryan Christopher Mayer

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 7th day of January 2019, at the hour of 1:20 Pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Christopher Ryan Mayer

Ryan Christopher Mayer

HCS Pub. November 23, 30, 2018