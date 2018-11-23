No. CV 2018 08440
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2018 08440
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Christopher Ryan Mayer
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Christopher Ryan Mayer, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Christopher Ryan Mayer
Proposed Name
Ryan Christopher Mayer
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 7th day of January 2019, at the hour of 1:20 Pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Christopher Ryan Mayer
Ryan Christopher Mayer
HCS Pub. November 23, 30, 2018
