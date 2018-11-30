NO. CV 2018 08642
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2018 08642
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Chelsea Allison Manley
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Chelsea Allison Manley, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Chelsea Allison Manley to Chelsea Allison Jones, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 17th day of December 2018, at the hour of 10:30 AM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Chelsea Allison Manley
Chelsea Allison Manley
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. November 30, December 7, 2018
