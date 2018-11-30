SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2018 08642

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Chelsea Allison Manley

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Chelsea Allison Manley, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Chelsea Allison Manley to Chelsea Allison Jones, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 17th day of December 2018, at the hour of 10:30 AM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Chelsea Allison Manley

Chelsea Allison Manley

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. November 30, December 7, 2018