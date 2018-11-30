No. CV 2018 08646
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. CV 2018 08646
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Richard Prajedes Mata
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Richard Prajedes Mata, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Richard Prajedes Mata
Proposed Name Richard Mata
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 10 day of January 2019, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Richard Prajedes Mata
Richard Prajedes Mata
HCS Pub. November 30, December 7, 2018
