SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. CV 2018 08646

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Richard Prajedes Mata

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Richard Prajedes Mata, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Richard Prajedes Mata

Proposed Name Richard Mata

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 10 day of January 2019, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Richard Prajedes Mata

Richard Prajedes Mata

