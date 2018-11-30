STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 08687

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Gholamhossein John Rastegari

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Gholamhossein John Rastegari, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Gholamhossein John Rastegari

Proposed Name

John G Rastegari

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 9th day of January 2019, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Gholamhossein Rastegari

Gholamhossein John Rastegari

HCS Pub. November 30, December 7, 2018