No. CV 2018 08687
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2018 08687
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Gholamhossein John Rastegari
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Gholamhossein John Rastegari, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Gholamhossein John Rastegari
Proposed Name
John G Rastegari
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 9th day of January 2019, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Gholamhossein Rastegari
Gholamhossein John Rastegari
HCS Pub. November 30, December 7, 2018
