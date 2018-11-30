NO. CV 2018 08698
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
CAUSE NO. CV 2018 08698
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Fernando Viasana Delgado
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Fernando Viasana Delgado, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Fernando Viasana Delgado
Proposed Name
Fernando Martinez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 11 day of January 2019, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Fernando Delgado
Fernando Viasana Delgado
HCS Pub. November 30, December 7, 2018
