STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

CAUSE NO. CV 2018 08698

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Fernando Viasana Delgado

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Fernando Viasana Delgado, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Fernando Viasana Delgado

Proposed Name

Fernando Martinez

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 11 day of January 2019, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Fernando Delgado

Fernando Viasana Delgado

HCS Pub. November 30, December 7, 2018