STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2018 07839

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Daymen Andres Rangel

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Daymen Andres Rangel, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Daymen Andres Rangel

Proposed Name

Damien Andres Rangel

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 28 day of November 2018, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Daymen Rangel

Daymen Andres Rangel

HCS Pub. November 2, 9, 2018