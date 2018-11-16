No. D-202-CV-2018 08224
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Erin Elisabeth Thompson
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Erin Elisabeth Thompson, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Erin Elisabeth Thompson
Proposed Name
Elisabeth Erin Thompson
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 19 day of December 2018, at the hour of 8:50 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Erin E Thompson
Erin E Thompson
HCS Pub. November 16, 23, 2018
