STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2018 08224

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Erin Elisabeth Thompson

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Erin Elisabeth Thompson, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Erin Elisabeth Thompson

Proposed Name

Elisabeth Erin Thompson

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 19 day of December 2018, at the hour of 8:50 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Erin E Thompson

Erin E Thompson

HCS Pub. November 16, 23, 2018