No. D-202-CV 2018 08342
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2018 08342
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
FNU Nurguiss
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that FNU Nurguiss, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name FNU Nurguiss
Proposed Name
Shabana Nurguiss Shinwari
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 6 day of December 2018, at the hour of 9:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ FNU Nurguiss
Nurguiss
HCS Pub. November 16, 23, 2018
0 comments