STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV 2018 08342

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

FNU Nurguiss

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that FNU Nurguiss, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name FNU Nurguiss

Proposed Name

Shabana Nurguiss Shinwari

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 6 day of December 2018, at the hour of 9:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ FNU Nurguiss

Nurguiss

HCS Pub. November 16, 23, 2018