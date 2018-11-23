No. D-202-CV 2018 08395
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2018 08395
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Maria Clorinda Martinez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Maria Clorinda Martinez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Maria Clorinda Martinez
Proposed Name
Clorinda Martinez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable C SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 7th day of January 2019, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Maria Clorinda Martinez
Maria Clorinda Martinez
HCS Pub. November 23, 30, 2018
