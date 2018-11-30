No. D-202-CV-2018 08684
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2018 08684
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Erin Kayla Frasier
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Erin Kayla Frasier, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Erin Kayla Frasier
Proposed Name
Erin Kayla Allman
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 11 day of January 2019, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Erin Frasier
Erin Frasier
HCS Pub. November 30, December 7, 2018
