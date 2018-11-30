NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

On January 14, 2019 at 1:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 2017 Ford F150 PK VIN 1FTEW1CP8HKC91141. NM license plate PJJ403. Last known registered owner is Albuquerque Gravel Products of Albuquerque, NM. In the amount of $12,718.09. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. Car Crafters Collision Center 600 Montano NE Albuquerque, NM 87107 (505) 881-8889.

HCS Pub. November 30, December 7, 2018