NOTICE OF SALE

Pursuant to the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act 48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978. North Valley Self Storage will sell the following units to satisfy the land lord’s lien. Sale will take place on the premises of north Valley Self Storage, 111 Ortega Rd NE, Albuquerque New Mexico 87113 On December 3, 2018 at 10:00 AM

There will be no preview inspection before the time of sale. Property will be sold in lots. Seller reserves the right to require a minimum bid in an amount to satisfy its lien and costs of sale. Any lot may be withdrawn from sale without prior notice. Units must be left empty and clean by 5:00PM same day. Cash Only, No Checks

Carol Montoya

712 Douglas MacArthur NW

Albuquerque, NM 87107

Amount owed $245.00

unit 159

Contents: coffee table, toy wagon,, fan, vase, numerous boxes and clothes

John Gibson Unit

2101 E Tulsa St

Enid, Oklahoma

Amount Owed $413.00

Unit 139

Contents: Safety lock load jacks. Trailer Stabilizer bars, plastic buckets, suit case, toy box, Plastic drawer cabinet, ceiling light, boxes

HCS Pub. November 9, 16, 2018