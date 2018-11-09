NOTICE OF SALE
Pursuant to the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act 48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978. North Valley Self Storage will sell the following units to satisfy the land lord’s lien. Sale will take place on the premises of north Valley Self Storage, 111 Ortega Rd NE, Albuquerque New Mexico 87113 On December 3, 2018 at 10:00 AM
There will be no preview inspection before the time of sale. Property will be sold in lots. Seller reserves the right to require a minimum bid in an amount to satisfy its lien and costs of sale. Any lot may be withdrawn from sale without prior notice. Units must be left empty and clean by 5:00PM same day. Cash Only, No Checks
Carol Montoya
712 Douglas MacArthur NW
Albuquerque, NM 87107
Amount owed $245.00
unit 159
Contents: coffee table, toy wagon,, fan, vase, numerous boxes and clothes
John Gibson Unit
2101 E Tulsa St
Enid, Oklahoma
Amount Owed $413.00
Unit 139
Contents: Safety lock load jacks. Trailer Stabilizer bars, plastic buckets, suit case, toy box, Plastic drawer cabinet, ceiling light, boxes
HCS Pub. November 9, 16, 2018
