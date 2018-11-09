Public Sale at ROUTE 66 SELF STORAGE, 9500 Central Ave. SW, 11-26-18 at 10:00am. Property contained in the following units will be sold to the highest bidder to satisfy the owner’s lien for rent under N.M.S.A Sec. 48-11-7 et. Seq. Sale is With Reserve. ROUTE 66 SELF STORAGE reserves the right to set minimum bids and to refuse bids. CASH ONLY.

Unit # 169 Martin Torres 464 Ridge Stone DR SW Albuquerque NM 87121. CONTENTS CONSIST OF: Cabinet, boxes, bags, misc items.

Unit # 226 Enrique Marquez 1751 Bellamah AVE NW #1206 Albuquerque NM 87105. CONTENTS CONSIST OF: Cabinets, couches, misc items.

Unit # 327 Dyna Mascarenhas 8000 Via Cometa NW Albuquerque NM 87120. CONTENTS CONSIST OF: Cabinets, table, boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

Unit # 535 Deliliah Perea 3934 Barcelonia RD SW Albuquerque NM 87121. CONTENTS CONSIST OF: Table, chairs, bags, misc items.

Unit # 548 William Mayes 903 North Alabama ST Amarillo TX, 79106. CONTENTS CONSISTS OF: Cabinet, boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

HCS Pub. November 9, 16, 2018