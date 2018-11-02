Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to the New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Southwest Self- Storage, LLC located at 700 98th Street SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121, will be selling the following Unit(s) to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 10:00 a.m. November 15, 2018. The Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY. Additional Refundable Cash Deposit of $50.00/unit required. Bring your own Lock or one can be purchased.

UNIT: (G248) Felice Lopez, No Address on File, Albuquerque, NM 87121.

Chairs, furniture, Boxes

UNIT: (C516), Julie Bangert, 10306 Cornelia Ct. SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Household, Boxes, Bags, Bins, Furniture

UNIT: (F463/563) Vanessa Littlepage, 642 Foothill Dr SW, Albuquerque, NM 87103. Inflatable Jumpers, Furniture, boxes, bins

UNIT (C426) Ricardo Celiz & Luisa F Mendoza , 10401 Central Ave SW, #110, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Bikes, Toys, Clothes, Bins

UNIT (C516) Emilo Chavez 3rd , 695 Pecos Loop SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124. Bags, Boxes, Furniture

UNIT (B613) Vanessa Littlepage, 642 Foothill Dr SW, Albuquerque, NM 87103. TV, Boxes, Bins, Furniture

UNIT (C432) Stephanie Villegas, 648 Ridge Side Trail SW, Albuquerque, NM 87107. Washer/Dryer, Furniture, Bins

UNIT (A087) Randy Lopez, 220 St Francis Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114. Boxes, Bins, Household

UNIT (A075) Richard M Heath 10760 Cenote Rd SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Bins, Furniture, boxes, tools.

UNIT (D313) Cindy Yazzie and Eddie Candelaria, 7519 Via Belleza SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121

HCS Pub. November 2, 9, 2018