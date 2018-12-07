Juan Tabo Self Storage
Notice of Sale: Pursuant to the New Mexico Storage Act, on December 20, 2018, at 10: 00 AM, the contents of the storage units rented by the following will be sold to the highest bidder for cash at www.storagetreasures.com
Juan Henry
1700 Indian School Plaza Dr. NE
Abq, NM 87116
Unit 77w
Unit appears to contain personal items.
Angela Desantiago
10084 Menaul Blvd NE Apt B24
Abq, NM 87112
Unit 14E
Unit appears to contain personal items.
Stephen Tomlin
1800 Eubank NE
Abq, NM 87112
Unit 94W
Unit appears to contain personal items.
Erika Pratico
PO Box 11431
Abq, NM 87192
Unit 43
Appears to contain personal items
Richard J. Duchesne, Manager
HCS Pub. December 7, 14, 2018
