No. CV 2018 08986
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2018 08986
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
FRANCES DIANA
CASADOS
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that FRANCES DIANA CASADOS, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name FRANCES DIANA CASADOS
Proposed Name DIANA FRANCES CASADOS
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 31 day of January 2019, at the hour of 1:20 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Frances Diana Casados
FRANCES DIANA
CASADOS
HCS Pub. December 28, 2018, January 4, 2019
