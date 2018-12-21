No. CV 2018 09013
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2018 09013
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Antoinette Joey Antonuccio
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Antoinette Joey Antonuccio, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Antoinette Joey Antonuccio
Proposed Name
Angela Joy Antonio
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 16 day of January 2019, at the hour of 8:55 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Antoinette Joey Antonuccio
Antoinette Joey Antonuccio
HCS Pub. December 21, 28, 2018
0 comments