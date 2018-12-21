STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 09013

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Antoinette Joey Antonuccio

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Antoinette Joey Antonuccio, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Antoinette Joey Antonuccio

Proposed Name

Angela Joy Antonio

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 16 day of January 2019, at the hour of 8:55 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Antoinette Joey Antonuccio

Antoinette Joey Antonuccio

HCS Pub. December 21, 28, 2018