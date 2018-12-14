No. CV 2018 09040
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2018 09040
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
John Ray Chavez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that John Ray Chavez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name John Ray Chavez
Proposed Name
Johnnyray Chavez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 16th day of January 2019, at the hour of 11:40 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ John Ray Chavez
John Ray Chavez
HCS Pub. December 14, 21, 2018
