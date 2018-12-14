STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 09061

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Mark Duane Koenig

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Mark Duane Koenig, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Mark Duane Koenig

Proposed Name

Mark Duane Koenigs

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 7th day of January 2019, at the hour of 1:40 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Mark Koenig

Mark Koenig

HCS Pub. December 14, 21, 2018