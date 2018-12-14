STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 09077

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Jessica Pauline Montoya

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jessica Pauline Montoya, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Jessica Pauline Montoya

Proposed Name Jessica Garcia

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 16 day of January 2019, at the hour of 11:40 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Jessica Montoya

Jessica Pauline Montoya

HCS Pub. December 14, 21, 2018