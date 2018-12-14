No. CV 2018 09077
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2018 09077
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Jessica Pauline Montoya
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jessica Pauline Montoya, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Jessica Pauline Montoya
Proposed Name Jessica Garcia
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 16 day of January 2019, at the hour of 11:40 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Jessica Montoya
Jessica Pauline Montoya
HCS Pub. December 14, 21, 2018
0 comments