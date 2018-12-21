No. CV 2018 09213
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Sergio Estrada Martinez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Sergio Estrada Martinez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Sergio Estrada Martinez
Proposed Name Sergio Estrada
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 11 day of January 2019, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Sergio Estrada Martinez
Sergio Estrada Martinez
HCS Pub. December 21, 28, 2018
