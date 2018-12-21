STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 09213

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Sergio Estrada Martinez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Sergio Estrada Martinez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Sergio Estrada Martinez

Proposed Name Sergio Estrada

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 11 day of January 2019, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Sergio Estrada Martinez

Sergio Estrada Martinez

HCS Pub. December 21, 28, 2018