STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 09214

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Jose Luis Jean Segura

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jose Luis Jean Segura, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Jose Luis Jean Segura

Proposed Name Jose Luis Jean

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of JAN 23 2019, at the hour of 2:30 PM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Jose Luis Jean Segura

Jose Jean

HCS Pub. December 21, 28, 2018