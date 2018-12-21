No. CV 2018 09214
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2018 09214
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Jose Luis Jean Segura
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jose Luis Jean Segura, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Jose Luis Jean Segura
Proposed Name Jose Luis Jean
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of JAN 23 2019, at the hour of 2:30 PM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Jose Luis Jean Segura
Jose Jean
HCS Pub. December 21, 28, 2018
