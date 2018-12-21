STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV-2018 09220

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Clemente Stevan Garcia

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Clemente Stevan Garcia, Resident of the City of Cedar Crest, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Clemente Stevan Garcia

Proposed Name

Estevan Clemente Garcia

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 6 day of Feburary 2019, at the hour of 11:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Clemente Stevan Garcia

Clemente Stevan Garcia

HCS Pub. December 21, 28, 2018