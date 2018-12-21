No. CV-2018 09220
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Clemente Stevan Garcia
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Clemente Stevan Garcia, Resident of the City of Cedar Crest, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Clemente Stevan Garcia
Proposed Name
Estevan Clemente Garcia
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 6 day of Feburary 2019, at the hour of 11:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Clemente Stevan Garcia
Clemente Stevan Garcia
HCS Pub. December 21, 28, 2018
