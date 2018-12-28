Home   >   County   >   Bernalillo County   >   No. CV 2018 09316

No. CV 2018 09316

By on December 28, 2018

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 09316

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Juan Manuel Gandara-Clark

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Juan Manuel Gandara-Clark, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Juan Manuel Gandara-Clark

Proposed Name Juan Manuel Clark-Esparza

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 6 day of February 2019, at the hour of 9:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. 

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Juan Manuel Gandara-Clark

Juan Manuel Gandara-Clark

HCS Pub. December 28, 2018, January 4, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.