STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 09316

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Juan Manuel Gandara-Clark

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Juan Manuel Gandara-Clark, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Juan Manuel Gandara-Clark

Proposed Name Juan Manuel Clark-Esparza

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 6 day of February 2019, at the hour of 9:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Juan Manuel Gandara-Clark

Juan Manuel Gandara-Clark

HCS Pub. December 28, 2018, January 4, 2019