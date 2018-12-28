No. CV 2018 09316
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2018 09316
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Juan Manuel Gandara-Clark
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Juan Manuel Gandara-Clark, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Juan Manuel Gandara-Clark
Proposed Name Juan Manuel Clark-Esparza
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 6 day of February 2019, at the hour of 9:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Juan Manuel Gandara-Clark
Juan Manuel Gandara-Clark
HCS Pub. December 28, 2018, January 4, 2019
