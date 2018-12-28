STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 09317

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Jose Francisco Gallegos Jr

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jose Francisco Gallegos Jr, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Jose Francisco Gallegos Jr

Proposed Name

Frank J Gallegos Jr

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 8 day of February 2019, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Jose Francisco Gallegos Jr

Frank J Gallegos Jr

HCS Pub. December 28, 2018, January 4, 2019