No. CV 2018 09317
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2018 09317
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Jose Francisco Gallegos Jr
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jose Francisco Gallegos Jr, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Jose Francisco Gallegos Jr
Proposed Name
Frank J Gallegos Jr
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 8 day of February 2019, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Jose Francisco Gallegos Jr
Frank J Gallegos Jr
HCS Pub. December 28, 2018, January 4, 2019
